UEFA fines PSG following Champions League final. What happened?

Although the Champions League final between PSG and Inter took place two months ago, it took UEFA officials this long to investigate the incidents during the match and deliver their verdict.

Details: The press service of European football’s main governing body reported six violations committed by the Parisians during the match. PSG are accused of: pitch invasion, throwing objects onto the field, use of pyrotechnics, damaging the stadium, "conveying a message not in keeping with the spirit of the sporting event," and "actions damaging to UEFA’s reputation."

For the pitch invasion and use of pyrotechnics, the club has been handed a €100,000 fine and a closure of the away section for one UEFA match. The latter sanction comes with a two-year probationary period.

For throwing objects, PSG will pay a €30,000 fine; for property damage, another €8,000; and for the final two offenses, an additional €10,000. In total, the financial penalty amounts to a hefty €148,000.

