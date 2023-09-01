UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw: all results

Today in Nyon, the draw for the group stage of the Europa Conference League - the third European Cup tournament from UEFA.

32 clubs were divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each. Two best participants of each quartet go to the next stage of the competition, two worst ones fly out.

Recall that the current winner of the UEFA Europa Conference League - West Ham.

Group A: LOSC Lille, Slovan Bratislava, Olimpija Ljubljana, KÍ Klaksvík.

Group B: Gent, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Zorya Luhansk, Breidablik.

Group C: Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzeň, Astana, Ballkani.

Group D: Club Brugge, Bodø/Glimt, Beşiktaş, Lugano.

Group E: AZ Alkmaar, Aston Villa, Legia, Zrinjski.

Group F: Ferencváros, Fiorentina, Genk, Čukarički.

Group G: Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK, HJK, Aberdeen.

Group H: Fenerbahçe, Ludogorets, Spartak Trnava, Nordsjælland.

Games of the first round of the UEFA Europa Conference League will take place on 21 September. The final round will take place on December 14th.

Recall that the draw of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League has already taken place today.