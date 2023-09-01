UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw: all results
Football news Today, 09:10
Photo: uefa.com / Author unknown
Today in Nyon, the draw for the group stage of the Europa Conference League - the third European Cup tournament from UEFA.
32 clubs were divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each. Two best participants of each quartet go to the next stage of the competition, two worst ones fly out.
Recall that the current winner of the UEFA Europa Conference League - West Ham.
- Group A: LOSC Lille, Slovan Bratislava, Olimpija Ljubljana, KÍ Klaksvík.
- Group B: Gent, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Zorya Luhansk, Breidablik.
- Group C: Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzeň, Astana, Ballkani.
- Group D: Club Brugge, Bodø/Glimt, Beşiktaş, Lugano.
- Group E: AZ Alkmaar, Aston Villa, Legia, Zrinjski.
- Group F: Ferencváros, Fiorentina, Genk, Čukarički.
- Group G: Eintracht Frankfurt, PAOK, HJK, Aberdeen.
- Group H: Fenerbahçe, Ludogorets, Spartak Trnava, Nordsjælland.
Games of the first round of the UEFA Europa Conference League will take place on 21 September. The final round will take place on December 14th.
Recall that the draw of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League has already taken place today.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 11:17 Bonucci in Bundesliga, Fati in Brighton. Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours
Football Today, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news Today, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
Football news Today, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper
Football news Yesterday, 12:51 UEFA Champions League group stage draw result: all groups
Football news Yesterday, 08:50 Roma announce signing of star striker
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:17 Bonucci in Bundesliga, Fati in Brighton. Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 11:05 Sevilla terminated the contract with their player Football news Today, 10:18 Liverpool rejected another offer for Salah Football news Today, 09:41 Younger star from Barcelona went to Brighton Football news Today, 09:10 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw: all results Football news Today, 07:36 Europa League group stage draw: all results Football news Today, 07:29 Chelsea buy Manchester City talent Football Today, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer Football news Today, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga Football news Today, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Millwall 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for West Bromwich vs Huddersfield 2 September 2023