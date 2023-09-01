Europa League group stage draw: all results
Football news Today, 07:36
Photo: UEFA Twitter
On Friday, September 1, the draw for the group stage of the second most important club tournament in Europe, the Europa League, took place in Monaco.
At the group stage of the tournament, 32 clubs are represented, which are divided into 8 groups.
Note that the last winner of the Europa League is the Spanish Sevilla.
Draw results
- Group A: West Ham, Olympiacos, Freiburg, Backa Topola
- Group B: Ajax, Marseille, Brighton, AEK (Athens)
- Group C: Rangers, Betis, Sparta, Aris
- Group D: Atalanta, Sporting, Sturm, Rakow
- Group E: Liverpool, LASK, Union Saint-Gilloise, Toulouse
- Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi (Haifa), Panathinaikos
- Group G: Roma, Slavia, Sheriff, Servette
- Group H: Bayer, Qarabag, Molde, Gacken
Schedule of group stage matches:
Round 1: September 21, 2023
Round 2: October 5, 2023
Round 3: October 26, 2023
Round 4: November 9, 2023
Round 5: November 30, 2023
Round 6: December 14, 2023
Recall that yesterday was the draw for the group stage of the Champions League.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 08:30 Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours
Football Today, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news Today, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
Football news Today, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper
Football news Yesterday, 12:51 UEFA Champions League group stage draw result: all groups
Football news Yesterday, 08:50 Roma announce signing of star striker
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:10 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw: all results Football news Today, 08:30 Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 07:36 Europa League group stage draw: all results Football news Today, 07:29 Chelsea buy Manchester City talent Football Today, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer Football news Today, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga Football news Today, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper Football news Today, 04:15 UEFA Conference League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and how to watch? Football news Today, 03:49 UEFA Europa League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and where to watch? Football news Today, 03:23 Haaland called the most important thing in the world
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football Today Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Millwall 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023