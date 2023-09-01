Europa League group stage draw: all results

On Friday, September 1, the draw for the group stage of the second most important club tournament in Europe, the Europa League, took place in Monaco.

At the group stage of the tournament, 32 clubs are represented, which are divided into 8 groups.

Note that the last winner of the Europa League is the Spanish Sevilla.

Draw results

Group A: West Ham, Olympiacos, Freiburg, Backa Topola

Group B: Ajax, Marseille, Brighton, AEK (Athens)

Group C: Rangers, Betis, Sparta, Aris

Group D: Atalanta, Sporting, Sturm, Rakow

Group E: Liverpool, LASK, Union Saint-Gilloise, Toulouse

Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi (Haifa), Panathinaikos

Group G: Roma, Slavia, Sheriff, Servette

Group H: Bayer, Qarabag, Molde, Gacken

Schedule of group stage matches:

Round 1: September 21, 2023

Round 2: October 5, 2023

Round 3: October 26, 2023

Round 4: November 9, 2023

Round 5: November 30, 2023

Round 6: December 14, 2023

Recall that yesterday was the draw for the group stage of the Champions League.