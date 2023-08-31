UEFA Conference League Group Stage Participants Revealed
In the third European competition in terms of status, all the clubs that will play in the group stage have been determined.
32 clubs will be divided into 8 groups of 4 members each. The winners of each quartet will advance to the Round of 16 of the Conference League. The teams that finish second will face the teams that finish third in the Europa League group stage in the play-off round. The third and fourth places in each Conference League group are eliminated from European competition.
- Pot 1: Eintracht Frankfurt, Dinamo Zagreb, Club Brugge, AZ, Gent, Fenerbahce, LOSC Lille, Ferencváros.
- Pot 2: PAOK, Slovan Bratislava, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Victoria Plzen, Aston Villa, Ludogorets, Fiorentina, Bodø/Glimt.
- Pot 3: Genk, Zorya Luhansk, Astana, Besiktas, HJK, Legia Warsaw, Spartak Trnava, Olympia Ljubljana
- Pot 4: Zrinjski Mostar, KI Klaksvik, Aberdeen, Cukaricki, Lugano, Breidablik, Nordsjælland, Balkani.
The UEFA Conference League group stage draw will take place in Monaco on 1 September at 14:30 CET.
