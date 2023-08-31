All participants in the UEFA Europa League group stage have been revealed

On Thursday, the UEFA Europa League qualification ended, after which we got to know all the participants in the group stage of the tournament.

Recall that 32 clubs will play in the group stage. They will be divided into 8 groups of 4 teams each. The top two teams of each quartet will advance to the next stage of the tournament, the clubs that finish third will advance to the UEFA Conference League. The last places in each group are eliminated from European competition.

Pot 1: West Ham United, Liverpool, Roma, Ajax, Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Rangers.

Pot 2: Sporting Lisbon, Slavia Prague, Rennes, Olympiacos, Real Betis, LASK, Marseille, Qarabag.

Pot 3: Molde, Brighton & Hove Albion, Sheriff Tiraspol, Union Saint Gillois, Freiburg, Sparta Prague, Maccabi Haifa, Sturm Graz.

Pot 4: Toulouse, AEK Athens, TSC, Servette, Panathinaikos, Rakow, Aris Limassol, Hecken.

The UEFA Europa League draw will take place in Monaco on 1 September at 13:00 CET.

