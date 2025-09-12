UEFA changes rules for the Champions League. Clubs now have more options

All measures are aimed at safeguarding clubs and players.

UEFA is introducing rule changes to minimize the impact of long-term injuries on teams.

Details: According to AS, today the UEFA Executive Committee held a meeting in Tirana (Albania), where a special regulation was approved to protect clubs whose players suffer long-term injuries.

It was reported that the meeting endorsed amendments to the player registration rules for men's UEFA club competitions for the 2025–26 season, allowing a temporary replacement of up to one outfield player in the event of a long-term injury or illness during the league season, up to and including matchday six.

See also: Getafe vs Real Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 13, 2025

For example, if a player now suffers a long-term injury, he can be replaced by a fit player without losing a squad spot for the tournament.

"The aim of this adjustment is to ensure that squad lists are not unfairly reduced and to protect players from additional workload," UEFA explained regarding the rule change.

Recall: It has been revealed which stadium will host the 2027 UEFA Champions League final