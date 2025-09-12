RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news UEFA changes rules for the Champions League. Clubs now have more options

UEFA changes rules for the Champions League. Clubs now have more options

All measures are aimed at safeguarding clubs and players.
Football news Today, 05:35
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The Champions League trophy against the backdrop of the emblem Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

UEFA is introducing rule changes to minimize the impact of long-term injuries on teams.

Details: According to AS, today the UEFA Executive Committee held a meeting in Tirana (Albania), where a special regulation was approved to protect clubs whose players suffer long-term injuries.

It was reported that the meeting endorsed amendments to the player registration rules for men's UEFA club competitions for the 2025–26 season, allowing a temporary replacement of up to one outfield player in the event of a long-term injury or illness during the league season, up to and including matchday six.

For example, if a player now suffers a long-term injury, he can be replaced by a fit player without losing a squad spot for the tournament.

"The aim of this adjustment is to ensure that squad lists are not unfairly reduced and to protect players from additional workload," UEFA explained regarding the rule change.

Recall: It has been revealed which stadium will host the 2027 UEFA Champions League final

Related teams and leagues
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Tournament News
There’s hope. Frenkie de Jong pushing to be fit for Champions League clash with Newcastle Football news Yesterday, 02:11 There’s hope. Frenkie de Jong pushing to be fit for Champions League clash with Newcastle
It has been revealed which stadium will host the 2027 UEFA Champions League final Football news Yesterday, 01:45 It has been revealed which stadium will host the 2027 UEFA Champions League final
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a fashionable suit and tie Football news 03 sep 2025, 08:03 Zlatan doing what he does best. Ibrahimović stars in a hilarious video for the Champions League's social media
Champions League title Football news 30 aug 2025, 08:42 Champions League 2025/26: league stage schedule
Supercomputer reveals which teams have the toughest and easiest opponents in the Champions League league stage Football news 29 aug 2025, 08:51 Supercomputer reveals which teams have the toughest and easiest opponents in the Champions League league stage
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores