UEFA changes Champions League final kick-off time. What’s new?

With fans in mind.
Football news Today, 06:01
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Until recently, the Champions League final traditionally kicked off at 21:00 Central European Time. But with the upcoming final in Budapest, that’s about to change.

Details: UEFA has announced that the match will now kick off three hours earlier, at 18:00 Central European Time. The move is designed to make it easier for fans to get home from the stadium using public transport, and to give host cities a greater opportunity to profit from the celebrations of the victorious team’s supporters.

Quote: “With this change, we are putting the fan experience at the heart of our planning. The Champions League final is the main event of the football season, and the new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive, and memorable for everyone involved.

While a 21:00 Central European Time start is convenient for midweek matches, an earlier kick-off on Saturday means an earlier finish—regardless of extra time or penalties—and gives fans the chance to spend the rest of the evening with friends and family, reliving the game of the season,” said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

