UEFA changes Champions League final kick-off time. What’s new?

With fans in mind.

Until recently, the Champions League final traditionally kicked off at 21:00 Central European Time. But with the upcoming final in Budapest, that’s about to change.

Details: UEFA has announced that the match will now kick off three hours earlier, at 18:00 Central European Time. The move is designed to make it easier for fans to get home from the stadium using public transport, and to give host cities a greater opportunity to profit from the celebrations of the victorious team’s supporters.