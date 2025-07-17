UEFA bans club from European competitions for 10 years. What happened?

This season, two clubs have been disqualified from participating in the UEFA Conference League. However, in most cases, the suspension is limited to just one season. But Montenegrin side Arsenal Tivat found themselves in a far graver predicament.

Details: The UEFA Disciplinary Committee has banned the club from all competitions under its jurisdiction for an astonishing ten years. Arsenal Tivat was found guilty of undermining the integrity of matches and competitions (match-fixing) during their 2023/24 Conference League qualifiers against Alashkert. In addition to the lengthy ban, the club has been fined half a million euros.

A player and a club official have also been handed lifetime bans from all football activities. Three players and a representative of Serbian club Radnički have received ten-year bans, while another Radnički official is banned for six years, and an individual has been barred for eight years.

Reminder: The first leg between the sides in the opening qualifying round ended 1-1, while the return match saw Alashkert claim a resounding 6-1 victory.