U17 World Cup : Where to Watch Ivory Coast vs. Switzerland Live ?

A crucial match for both teams.

Just hours before the decisive encounter between the Ivory Coast and Switzerland U17 teams, this match is of great importance to both sides. Ivory Coast, boasting a wealth of young talent, hopes to make a strong impression from the outset.

For its part, Switzerland aims to restore its reputation in youth football after some mixed results. Fans of both teams are therefore encouraged to follow this exciting duel.

Several television channels will be broadcasting the match live :

BeIN Sports,

Supersport, and FIFA+

New World TV