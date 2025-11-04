U17 World Cup : Haiti vs. Egypt, a clash to watch this Tuesday

Both teams will be looking to secure all three points in this match.

Egypt is preparing to engage in a real battle against Haiti this Tuesday at 2:30 PM GMT, during the FIFA U17 World Cup 2025. The first clash of Group E promises to be exciting between Haiti U17 and Egypt U17. Both teams will be looking to take all three points in this crucial encounter.

Indeed, Egypt U17 enters this match with a slight advantage thanks to its recent performances and a balanced squad capable of adapting to different match scenarios.

On the other hand, Haiti's U17 team, despite boasting an impeccable record in a limited number of matches, is preparing to face a tactically astute Egyptian team, following a less competitive regional tournament.

This 2025 edition marks Haiti's third participation in a U-17 World Cup, after those of 2007 and 2019.