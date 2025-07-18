Tyson Fury shares his prediction for the Usyk vs. Dubois fight

On Saturday, July 19, the fight for the undisputed world champion title between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will take place. Tyson Fury has weighed in with his thoughts on the upcoming showdown.

Details: In comments to Boxing Scene, the 'Gypsy King' expressed doubts about Dubois' ability to defeat Usyk. According to Fury, the Ukrainian moves exceptionally well in the ring.

Quote: "I don't think Dubois will beat Usyk at all. Usyk is a smart, experienced opponent—he moves a lot. We all know: if you stand right in front of Daniel Dubois, he'll punch a hole through you. But if you keep moving around him, chances are he'll get tired and, sometime after the eighth round, take a knee after a jab," Tyson Fury noted.

