Two South Africans finish in the top 10 at the PGA Tour event

Strong performances from the golfers.

The PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship took place last weekend. While American Stephen Fisk claimed victory, South African players delivered impressive results.

Details: Garrick Higgo produced a composed and consistent performance throughout the tournament, finishing the Sanderson Farms Championship at 22-under par. He secured second place, just two shots behind the winner.

Another South African, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, also impressed. He carded a 4-under final round and finished the tournament at 17-under par overall.

That means both South Africans broke into the top 10 — Higgo finished second, while Bezuidenhout shared sixth place.

