The dominance continues.
Golf News Today, 01:07
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
For the second time in a row. Team Europe has defeated the United States and lifted the Ryder Cup in golf.

Last weekend saw one of the most prestigious and high-profile team golf tournaments – the Ryder Cup. We now know the champions, and they remain unchanged from the previous edition.

Details: After three days of competition, Team Europe retained the title, though not without a fight. After two rounds, the Europeans held a commanding lead of 11.5 to 4.5. However, on the final day, the Americans mounted a push, winning six of the 12 matches, with five ending in draws and only one going Europe’s way.

Still, that was enough for Europe to secure back-to-back triumphs at the tournament. The final score stood at 15–13. Overall, this marks Europe’s 13th Ryder Cup victory since 1979.

Reminder: Tommy Fleetwood found himself in a bizarre situation during one of the playoff tournaments. He made a putt, but the ball, to his misfortune, stopped right on the edge of the cup, refusing to drop in. To everyone’s surprise, an insect came to Fleetwood’s aid.

