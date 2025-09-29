For the second time in a row. Team Europe has defeated the United States and lifted the Ryder Cup in golf.

The dominance continues.

Last weekend saw one of the most prestigious and high-profile team golf tournaments – the Ryder Cup. We now know the champions, and they remain unchanged from the previous edition.

Details: After three days of competition, Team Europe retained the title, though not without a fight. After two rounds, the Europeans held a commanding lead of 11.5 to 4.5. However, on the final day, the Americans mounted a push, winning six of the 12 matches, with five ending in draws and only one going Europe’s way.

Still, that was enough for Europe to secure back-to-back triumphs at the tournament. The final score stood at 15–13. Overall, this marks Europe’s 13th Ryder Cup victory since 1979.

