Trump wants a bug like that. The insect came to a golfer’s rescue at a major tournament

One of the PGA Tour events has wrapped up in Maryland, USA, and it featured an unexpected moment that gave one of the contenders a helping hand.

Details: Tommy Fleetwood, the Englishman ranked ninth in the world, took a putt, and to his misfortune, the ball rolled to the edge of the cup and stopped—refusing to drop. To everyone’s astonishment, an insect that happened to be on the ball came to Fleetwood’s aid.

🦟 Tommy Fleetwood’s dramatic 33-foot birdie putt at the 2025 BMW Championship—the ball paused on the edge before dropping in after a BUG crawls on the ball.



pic.twitter.com/Iwv8HCytrg — IredcapI (@IredcapI) August 17, 2025

Apparently, the weight of the insect was enough to tip the ball into the hole, allowing the Englishman to card a birdie. Thanks to his impressive performance in Maryland, Fleetwood climbed to fifth place in the FedEx Cup standings.

Reminder: Recently, reporters caught US President Donald Trump cheating at golf.