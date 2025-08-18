Trump wants a bug like that. The insect came to a golfer’s rescue at a major tournament
A stroke of luck.
Golf News Today, 11:21Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
One of the PGA Tour events has wrapped up in Maryland, USA, and it featured an unexpected moment that gave one of the contenders a helping hand.
Details: Tommy Fleetwood, the Englishman ranked ninth in the world, took a putt, and to his misfortune, the ball rolled to the edge of the cup and stopped—refusing to drop. To everyone’s astonishment, an insect that happened to be on the ball came to Fleetwood’s aid.
Apparently, the weight of the insect was enough to tip the ball into the hole, allowing the Englishman to card a birdie. Thanks to his impressive performance in Maryland, Fleetwood climbed to fifth place in the FedEx Cup standings.
