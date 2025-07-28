Playing by his own rules? Trump caught cheating at golf

The President of the United States is a huge sports enthusiast, but his true passion lies in golf. However, it seems he doesn't always stick to the rulebook.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, during a round in Scotland, one of Donald Trump's caddies was seen tossing a ball onto the course ahead of the US President, a clear violation of golf rules—which state that only the player is allowed to place the ball.

Reports suggest this isn't the first time Trump has bent the rules. Actors Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Anderson have previously accused the US President of playing unfairly, while journalist Rick Reilly noted that Trump's aides even nicknamed him "Pele"—because of his habit of kicking the ball with his foot.

Trump caught cheating at golf, watch the second guy in the red vest toss a ball behind him.



pic.twitter.com/U4UvNIaYfj — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) July 27, 2025

