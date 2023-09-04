Two players left the location of the England national team

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish have left the England squad due to injury, Sky Sports reports.

The head coach of the England national team Gareth Southgate announced that Grealish and Alexander-Arnold left the national team camp due to injuries received before the meeting. However, the manager of the England national team added that he will not call other players for the September matches. Also, on Wednesday, September 6, defender Kieran Trippier, who was absent for personal reasons, will join the team. Grealish played 32 games for the national team and scored two goals. Arnold played 18 matches for the three Lions and scored once.

England will play two matches in September. One qualification game for the 2024 European Championship, which will be hold in Germany, and one friendly match. The opponents of the three Lions will be Ukraine (qualification for the European Championship) and Scotland (friendly game). The games will be held on Saturday, September 9 and Tuesday, September 12.

England played four qualifying matches for the European Championship. Southgate's team is first in Group C with 12 points.