Twente vs Kaizer Chiefs: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 16, 2025

Twente and Kaizer Chiefs are set to face off in a friendly match, and our team has gathered all the key information on where and when to watch the game.

Read more: Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria

Twente vs Kaizer Chiefs: what you need to know about the match

Twente have already played four friendly matches and still have five more lined up. They are preparing for the Eredivisie season, which kicks off in early August. In their recent outings, Twente secured three wins and suffered one defeat.

Kaizer Chiefs are currently holding their training camp in the Netherlands and have also played four friendlies—all against Dutch sides. The results haven’t been favorable for the South African club, as they’ve lost three out of their four matches. The Chiefs have one more friendly scheduled before they return to South Africa.

Twente vs Kaizer Chiefs: when and where will the match take place?

The friendly clash between Twente and Kaizer Chiefs will take place on Wednesday, July 16, with kickoff set for 19:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 10:00

New York 13:00

Panama 13:00

Toronto 13:00

Port of Spain 14:00

London 18:00

Yaoundé 19:00

Abuja 19:00

Cape Town 0:00

New Delhi 22:30

Sydney 03:00

Kiribati 05:00

Twente vs Kaizer Chiefs: where to watch the match online?

In South Africa, the match will be available to watch on SuperSport PSL.