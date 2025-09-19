Turns out it's serious. Osimhen to miss another week and a half due to national team injury

And there was so much talk.

Victor Osimhen's injury while on duty with the Nigerian national team initially seemed minor, with some suggesting it was just a chance for a brief rest during the international break. However, the situation has proved to be much more serious.

Details: According to Fanatik, due to an ankle injury, Osimhen has already missed two matches for Galatasaray and will remain sidelined for the reigning Turkish champions for at least two more games—against Konyaspor and Alanyaspor.

He's expected to be out until the end of September, when the Istanbul giants will host Liverpool. At first, the injury appeared harmless and Osimhen even managed to leave the pitch on his own, but the reality has turned out to be far more disappointing.

Recall: The 26-year-old striker missed Galatasaray's clash with Eyüpspor last weekend and was also left out of the squad for the Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, a game in which the Turkish side suffered a heavy 1-5 defeat.