Trump jokes about renaming 'soccer' to 'football' in the US
It just so happens that American football is more popular in the United States, while the standard game with the ball is called "soccer," a term used exclusively there. US President Donald Trump intends to address even this issue.
Details: Trump responded enthusiastically to a journalist's question about renaming "soccer" to "football," saying that something could be worked out.
Quote: "I think we could do it. Football is about unity, it's about coming together, it's about love between nations. I believe it's the most international sport, it truly has the power to bring the world together.
We were really in bad shape under an incompetent administration. But now our country is thriving. And I think football here will become popular too," Trump said, as quoted by the New York Post.