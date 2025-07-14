Not Messi and not Ronaldo. Trump names the greatest footballer

U.S. President Donald Trump is not typically known for following football closely—he’s much more often spotted on the golf course. Yet, he does have some knowledge of the beautiful game, enough to name his pick for the greatest football player in history.

Details: Trump admitted that when he was younger, Pelé was playing in MLS, and he thoroughly enjoyed watching the Brazilian legend in action, considering his play truly exceptional.

Donald Trump reveals who he believes is the greatest football player ⚽️



GLOBAL HOME OF FOOTBALL | Live All Summer Long | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld @emilyraustin pic.twitter.com/PO8id5tfAw — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 13, 2025

Quote: “Many years ago, when I was young, they brought in a player named Pelé. He played for a team called the Cosmos. And Steve Ross, my friend, he was the driving force behind it. Pelé played at an early version of this stadium. Yes, that was him. I don’t want to sound old—it was a long time ago—but I used to come to watch Pelé, and he was fantastic,” Trump said.

