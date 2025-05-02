Training like her father. Oleksandr Usyk's wife shares their eldest daughter's workouts

Yelyzaveta Usyk, the eldest daughter of Oleksandr and Kateryna Usyk, takes her physical fitness seriously. The young athlete is working hard in the gym, as shown by her mother, Kateryna, on her Instagram page.

The video shows Yelyzaveta lifting a kettlebell, performing barbell exercises, and doing a range of strength and contrast training routines to achieve peak physical condition.

As a reminder, the Usyks are raising four children together. In addition to 15-year-old Yelyzaveta, they have two sons—10-year-old Mykhailo and 12-year-old Kyrylo—as well as their youngest daughter, one-year-old Mariya.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr himself is currently preparing for a rematch against Daniel Dubois for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. The Ukrainian and the Brit are set to face off this summer, on July 19, 2025. The bout will take place in London at Wembley Stadium.

It's worth noting that Daniel Dubois won his previous fight against Anthony Joshua in September 2024, while Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury for the second time in December of the same year.