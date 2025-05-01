“I had a hole in my head.” Oleksandr Usyk recalls the time he was knocked out by a horse

Boxing superstar Oleksandr Usyk isn’t fazed by Daniel Dubois’ punches. In an interview with SunSport, the Ukrainian fighter revealed how he once suffered a real knockout—delivered by a horse.

“When I was young, a horse punched me in the head, BAM! The horse had zero fights, zero wins and one knockout. When I opened my eyes I asked, ‘Am I alive?’ and everybody celebrated that I had survived. They put me on the back of the horse cart and took me home, where they told my parents I had a little problem. The problem was a hole in my head and lots of blood. But — after one month — I was back in the field and looking for the horse. I found him and grabbed him by the neck, jumped on and rode him for about 10 kilometres. No problem,” Usyk recalled.

Just recently, it was officially announced that the fight between Usyk and Dubois will take place on July 19 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The bout will be for the WBC, WBO, and WBA belts currently held by the Ukrainian, as well as the IBF title owned by Dubois.

It’s also worth noting that last September, Dubois pulled off a sensational win over Anthony Joshua, while Usyk defeated Tyson Fury for the second time in December.