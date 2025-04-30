Tyson Fury says he's ready for a third fight against Usyk

There is a real chance that boxing fans might soon witness one of the most epic trilogies in the sport’s history.

Details: The holder of four heavyweight championship belts, Oleksandr Usyk, said on The Stomping Ground podcast that he doesn’t believe Tyson Fury has retired just yet.

This excerpt from the interview was posted on Instagram, where Fury himself jumped into the comments and wrote:

“I’ve battered that bastard twice, and the whole world knows the truth. Anytime, anywhere. Next time – Britain, 100,000 people.”

The previous two clashes with Fury ended in victories for Usyk. Both bouts took place in Saudi Arabia.

On July 19, Usyk is set to face Daniel Dubois in a bout for the undisputed world heavyweight championship.

Reminder: Earlier, Fury posted a video from his training session, hinting at a return to the ring.