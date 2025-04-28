Hinting at a comeback? Tyson Fury posts cryptic video

After his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing, but it seems this decision might not be final.

Details: Today, Fury posted a video from the training gym with his coach, leaving a cryptic message.

“You know what's coming next,” said the legendary British boxer.

Tyson Fury bumps into trainer SugerHill Steward in the gym and teases "something is coming" 😯



📹 @Tyson_Fury via Instagram pic.twitter.com/g7NTGtpDbO — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) April 28, 2025

Speculation immediately erupted online that Fury might be hinting at a return to the ring soon.

Reminder: Yesterday, it was officially announced that the date for the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion of the world has been set.