Training alongside Trent. Jude Bellingham shares Real Madrid workout photo

Football news Today, 09:26
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid Photo: https://www.instagram.com/blancoslive / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is continuing his recovery from shoulder surgery by putting in the work on the training ground. He shared a photo from the session on his Instagram page.

The image shows Bellingham with a dumbbell, performing a specialized exercise. Alongside him is his close friend and compatriot Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was left out of England’s squad for the qualifiers by Thomas Tuchel.

Bellingham also missed out on a call-up, as he has yet to fully recover from his injury. He is expected to return to action in October.

It’s worth recalling that Trent became a Real Madrid player in June 2025. One of the key reasons for his move to Madrid was Jude Bellingham, who actively encouraged his friend to join him.

Recently, there have been rumors that Trent could lose the battle for a starting spot to Dani Carvajal, who has recovered from injury. Should that happen, Manchester City are reportedly ready to swoop for the Englishman.

