EA Sports FC reveals the 26 best footballers in the world. Mbappé and Salah top the list

The stars of last season, Kylian Mbappé and Mohamed Salah, have rightfully earned recognition from the renowned game EA Sports FC. The official X page of the game published their ranking of the 26 best footballers of the year.

The Egyptian and the Frenchman share the top spot, each receiving a 91 rating from EA Sports FC. Five players achieved a rating of 90: Jude Bellingham, Virgil van Dijk, Erling Haaland, last year's Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, and the main contender for this year's award, Ousmane Dembélé.

It's also worth noting the inclusion of Arsenal's central defender Gabriel, Swedish striker Alexander Isak, and other popular names.

Kylian Mbappé was one of the standout players of the season, clinching the Golden Boot as Europe's top scorer. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah swept all domestic awards in England — he was named Premier League Player of the Season, top scorer and top assist provider, and took both the Footballer of the Season and the PFA Player of the Year honors.