Tragic news. Czech biathlete dies after road accident

Rest in peace

Czechia is mourning the loss of 19-year-old biathlete Jan Vanja, a member of the national team.

Details: The young athlete died on Friday afternoon as a result of a traffic accident during a bike ride near the village of Krouna in the Chrudim district. According to firefighters and police, a car traveling at full speed struck the athlete, who was off the roadway. Despite immediate first aid efforts and the intervention of an emergency helicopter, Vanja’s life could not be saved.

Jan Vanja dedicated his life to biathlon: he first competed as an athlete, then retired from active competition and became a children's coach. Recently, he joined the Czech national service team and was planning to begin studies in coaching at Masaryk University in Brno. His life was tragically cut short in the prime of his youth.

According to local residents, the accident occurred on a straight and visible stretch of road where drivers often exceed the speed limit and make risky maneuvers. The causes of the crash are under investigation, but tests have shown that the car’s driver was sober. The inquiry is ongoing to determine all the circumstances of this tragedy.