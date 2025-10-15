Tougher Battles Ahead for Super Eagles, Warns Ikpeba

Despite 4-0 Win, Ex-International Says 'People are disappointed' Nigeria Missed Automatic Spot

Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba has cautioned the Super Eagles that the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs will be a major test, even after their decisive 4-0 victory against the Benin Republic on Tuesday night.

The win – bagged by a Victor Osimhen hat-trick and a late goal from Frank Onyeka – sealed Nigeria’s place in the playoff stage as one of the four best second-placed teams in the qualifiers.

Speaking on SuperSport, the former Monaco and Super Eagles star expressed his dissatisfaction that Nigeria did not achieve automatic qualification. “People are disappointed. We should capitalise on the potential we have in our group. I can’t wait for the playoffs. The games with Gabon and Cameroon are spicy. These are great derbies in African football,” Ikpeba stated.

The 1994 AFCON winner emphasized that the upcoming matches, particularly against traditional rivals, would be challenging. “If we have to play Cameroon, that is another struggle, another spicy game. It’s not going to come easy, in this playoff, no,” he noted.

Despite stating that it would be difficult, the former African Footballer of the Year remains hopeful for qualification if the team keeps to its current drive. “I wish our boys well. All the best of luck, and if they get to these games with the same mentality, I think we will get through it,” Ikpeba added.

Nigeria is set to face Gabon in the playoff semi-final, while Cameroon will clash with DR Congo. The playoffs are scheduled for November 13 to 16, 2025, in Morocco, with the winner advancing to the intercontinental playoffs in March 2026.