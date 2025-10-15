Super Eagles Begin Final Push for 2026 World Cup in Morocco Playoff

Nigeria's Path to North America Begins with Gabon Semi-Final on November 13

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are set to face Gabon in a high-stakes semi-final clash as they begin the final, two-stage playoff to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The crucial match is "scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025, in Morocco," which is hosting the four-nation mini-tournament.

The Super Eagles' path to the playoffs was secured in a "dramatic turnaround in their final Group C fixture." Though South Africa topped their group, Nigeria advanced as one of the four best runners-up after they "thrashed Benin Republic 4–0 in Uyo," thanks to "a Victor Osimhen hat-trick and a Frank Onyeka stoppage-time strike." Gabon earned their place after finishing second in Group F, just one point behind Côte d’Ivoire.

Should Nigeria defeat Gabon, they will advance to the final on "Sunday, November 16, 2025," to take on the winner of the second semi-final between Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The ultimate victor of this African playoff will then move on to the Intercontinental Playoffs, which are “slated for March 2026 in North America, reportedly at two venues in Mexico.”

This final gateway features six teams—one each from Africa, Asia, South America, and Oceania, plus two from CONCACAF—competing for the last two World Cup slots. The format involves "the bottom four teams (based on FIFA rankings) drawn into two single-elimination matches, with the winners advancing to face the top two seeds." Nigeria is determined to reach the global stage after “missing out on Qatar 2022, where they were eliminated by Ghana on away goals.”