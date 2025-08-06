RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Touching moment: Erling Haaland signs a shirt for a young fan

Touching moment: Erling Haaland signs a shirt for a young fan

An unforgettable experience for a supporter
Football news Today, 03:36
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland at Manchester City's club base Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland delighted a young admirer by signing a shirt for him. A video capturing this heartwarming gesture was posted on the official Citizens Instagram account.

The footage shows the Norwegian star on the pitch signing a City match shirt for a boy who approached him. The shirt is already covered in autographs from other team players, making Haaland's signature even more special.

The video is captioned “Unforgettable moments 🥹 🩵 @erling”, highlighting just how memorable this experience will be for the young fan.

It’s worth recalling that Manchester City have already returned from their break and started preparations for the new season. The start of training was postponed due to the team's participation in the Club World Cup. Notably, during this brief pre-season, City will play only one friendly match—taking on Italy’s Palermo on August 9.

The official season for City kicks off on August 16 with their Premier League opener, where the Citizens will face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS Today, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge Today, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros Today, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce Today, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica Today, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:01 Laporta rules out Barcelona’s return to Montjuïc. The team will play at a half-finished Camp Nou Lifestyle Today, 04:48 “That's what it's all about”: Man City shares touching video from Pep Guardiola's autograph session Football news Today, 04:46 Manchester United have reached an agreement with Šeško. Awaiting the "Here we go". Lifestyle Today, 04:24 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to the news of former Porto player Jorge Costa's death Football news Today, 04:24 Will the boycott backfire? Lookman faces potential disciplinary action from Atalanta Football news Today, 04:20 Cristiano Ronaldo joins Zinedine Zidane at Mexican club Chivas Lifestyle Today, 04:03 Becoming part of the team: Rashford congratulates Pablo Gavi on his birthday Football news Today, 03:50 Newcastle unhappy with decision made by their Saudi bosses. It's linked to Liverpool Football news Today, 03:43 Neymar ignores Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff Football news Today, 03:36 Touching moment: Erling Haaland signs a shirt for a young fan
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Football Today Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football Today Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Tennis 07 aug 2025 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Milsami vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Aris vs AEK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Fredrikstad vs Midtjylland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores