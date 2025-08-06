Touching moment: Erling Haaland signs a shirt for a young fan

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland delighted a young admirer by signing a shirt for him. A video capturing this heartwarming gesture was posted on the official Citizens Instagram account.

The footage shows the Norwegian star on the pitch signing a City match shirt for a boy who approached him. The shirt is already covered in autographs from other team players, making Haaland's signature even more special.

The video is captioned “Unforgettable moments 🥹 🩵 @erling”, highlighting just how memorable this experience will be for the young fan.

It’s worth recalling that Manchester City have already returned from their break and started preparations for the new season. The start of training was postponed due to the team's participation in the Club World Cup. Notably, during this brief pre-season, City will play only one friendly match—taking on Italy’s Palermo on August 9.

The official season for City kicks off on August 16 with their Premier League opener, where the Citizens will face Wolverhampton Wanderers.