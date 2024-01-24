Tottenham vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel

On Friday, 26 January, England will host cup matches. In one of them, Tottenham will play against Manchester City. Dailysports has prepared information on where to watch the match.

Tottenham vs Manchester City: what you need to know about the match

The game will be held as part of the fourth round of the FA Cup, the teams will play for a ticket to the 1/8 finals. Both teams have played one match in this tournament before. Tottenham narrowly defeated Burnley, while Manchester City defeated Huddersfield 5-0. In the event of a draw, the teams will be forced to play a replay.

When and where will the match take place?

The match between Tottenham and Manchester City will take place on Friday, 26 January, in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will start at 21:00 CET. Below is information about the start of the matches in different countries.

Los Angeles - 11:45

New York - 14:45

Panama - 14:45

Toronto - 14:45

Port of Spain - 15:45

London - 19:45

Yaoundé - 20:45

Cape Town - 21:45

New Delhi - 00:45

Sydney - 06:45

Kiribati - 07:45

Tottenham vs Manchester City how to watch the match

Below we have prepared for you information where you can watch this match in your country.

Australia - Paramount+

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - Sportsnet

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - ESPN+

