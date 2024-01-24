RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Tottenham vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Tottenham vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 15:58
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Tottenham vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel Getty

On Friday, 26 January, England will host cup matches. In one of them, Tottenham will play against Manchester City. Dailysports has prepared information on where to watch the match.

Read also: Chelsea vs Aston Villa: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Tottenham vs Manchester City: what you need to know about the match

The game will be held as part of the fourth round of the FA Cup, the teams will play for a ticket to the 1/8 finals. Both teams have played one match in this tournament before. Tottenham narrowly defeated Burnley, while Manchester City defeated Huddersfield 5-0. In the event of a draw, the teams will be forced to play a replay.

When and where will the match take place?

The match between Tottenham and Manchester City will take place on Friday, 26 January, in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will start at 21:00 CET. Below is information about the start of the matches in different countries.

  • Los Angeles - 11:45
  • New York - 14:45
  • Panama - 14:45
  • Toronto - 14:45
  • Port of Spain - 15:45
  • London - 19:45
  • Yaoundé - 20:45
  • Cape Town - 21:45
  • New Delhi - 00:45
  • Sydney - 06:45
  • Kiribati - 07:45

Tottenham vs Manchester City how to watch the match

Below we have prepared for you information where you can watch this match in your country.

  • Australia - Paramount+
  • Cameroon - SuperSport
  • Canada - Sportsnet
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports
  • United States - ESPN+

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - ESPN Caribbean
  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN Caribbean
  • Barbados - ESPN Caribbean
  • Belize - ESPN Caribbean
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN Caribbean
  • Cayman Islands - ESPN Caribbean
  • Dominica - ESPN Caribbean
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - ESPN Caribbean
  • Ireland - Sky Sports
  • Israel - Sport 1
  • Jamaica - ESPN Caribbean
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Palestine - beIN Sports
  • Panama - Star+, ESPN Norte
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - ESPN Caribbean
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - Mola TV
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Sudan - beIN Sports, SuperSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN Caribbean
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 18:07 Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey
Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON Football news Today, 17:01 Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON
They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago Football news Today, 16:50 They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago
Another resignation at ACON. Tunisia national team fires head coach Football news Today, 15:10 Another retirement at AFCON. Tunisia national team fires head coach
African Cup of Nations. Goalless draws in Group E Football news Today, 14:02 African Cup of Nations. Goalless draws in Group E
The Algerian national team has forced the resignation of its head coach Football news Today, 13:03 The Algerian national team has forced the resignation of its head coach
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:07 Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:17 Arsenal will compete for Osimhen; Ivory Coast has replaced head coaсh. Daily Digest for Januаry 24 Football news Today, 17:15 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round Football news Today, 17:10 All participants in the Playoff Round AFCON 2023 Football news Today, 17:05 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:01 Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON Football news Today, 16:55 Liverpool advanced to the final of the Carabao Cup Football news Today, 16:50 They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago Football news Today, 16:28 Bayern Munich emerged victorious against Union Berlin in a rescheduled Bundesliga match Football news Today, 15:58 Tottenham vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Atalanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Tennis 25 jan 2024 Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball 25 jan 2024 South East Melbourne vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Tennis 25 jan 2024 Diana Yastremska vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 South Korea vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Jordan vs Bahrain prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Saudi Arabia vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024