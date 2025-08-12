Tottenham urgently reaches out to Eberechi Eze

Following Son's departure and Maddison's injury, Tottenham has once again ramped up its activity in the transfer market.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 27-year-old Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze could soon become a Tottenham player.

Reports indicate that Spurs were forced to revisit the Eze option after the exit of one of their main leaders, Son Heung-min, as well as Maddison's serious injury.

It is also known that Tottenham is working on a move for Savinho from Manchester City. These two signings are believed to help the Spurs patch up holes in the squad and add competition for starting spots in the future.

Last season, Eze played 43 matches for Palace across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists. His current contract with Palace runs until 2027, and his market value is estimated at €55 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Tottenham wants to strengthen with Savinho. Manchester City is not opposed.