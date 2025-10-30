Tottenham target West Ham midfielder Jarrod Bowen

The player could swap one London club for another

London side Tottenham are weighing up a move for West Ham and England international midfielder Jarrod Bowen.

Details: According to Fichajes, the Spurs hope that if West Ham are relegated from the Premier League, they could land the forward for around £60 million.

The player's contract with the Hammers runs until 2030, so a significant transfer fee would be required to secure his services.

This season, the Englishman has made ten appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Reminder: Lucas Paqueta is set to leave West Ham in January.