Tottenham signed the 16-year-old Croatian

Tottenham have signed a young player from Hajduk Split, Luka Vushkovic, the club's official website announced.

An agreement was reached between Tottenham and the Hajduk Split team regarding the transfer of a 16-year-old defender. He will join Spurs in 2025. The Croat's agreement with the London club will be valid until 2030. He made his professional debut in February 2023 and became the youngest player to play in Croatia's top division. The following month, he scored his first goal against NK Osijek, becoming the youngest goalscorer in the club's history.

To date, he has made 11 appearances for the Croatian team in all competitions, scoring one goal, and helped the team win the Croatian Cup last season. Luca also played a key role in the Under-19 team's run to the 2022/23 UEFA Youth League finals, where they eventually finished as runners-up. At youth level, Luka made five appearances for the Croatia U17 national team, scoring one goal.

However, he has yet to play due to injury this season.