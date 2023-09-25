RU RU NG NG
Main News Tottenham signed the 16-year-old Croatian

Tottenham signed the 16-year-old Croatian

Football news Today, 09:53
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Tottenham signed the 16-year-old Croatian Photo: https://twitter.com/TheSpursExpress

Tottenham have signed a young player from Hajduk Split, Luka Vushkovic, the club's official website announced.

An agreement was reached between Tottenham and the Hajduk Split team regarding the transfer of a 16-year-old defender. He will join Spurs in 2025. The Croat's agreement with the London club will be valid until 2030. He made his professional debut in February 2023 and became the youngest player to play in Croatia's top division. The following month, he scored his first goal against NK Osijek, becoming the youngest goalscorer in the club's history.

To date, he has made 11 appearances for the Croatian team in all competitions, scoring one goal, and helped the team win the Croatian Cup last season. Luca also played a key role in the Under-19 team's run to the 2022/23 UEFA Youth League finals, where they eventually finished as runners-up. At youth level, Luka made five appearances for the Croatia U17 national team, scoring one goal.

However, he has yet to play due to injury this season.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham
Popular news
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news Today, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:38 Four PSG players may be disqualified for insulting opponents Football news Today, 09:53 Tottenham signed the 16-year-old Croatian Football news Today, 08:15 Luis Enrique has found a new PSG star Football news Today, 06:15 Simeone told how Atletico managed to defeat Real Football news Today, 05:48 Oliver Kahn spoke about leaving Bayern Football news Today, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news Today, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Today, 04:01 Mac Allister spoke about Liverpool's difficulties in the last match Football news Today, 03:44 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's problems Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Atlético beat Real in the Madrid derby
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Nordsjaelland vs Hvidovre prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs AEK prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Bohemians vs Shelbourne prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Coventry City vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football Today Sporting vs Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Sevilla vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 26 sep 2023 Chippa United vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on 26 September 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023