Recently, Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, amidst interest from Atlético Madrid, extended his contract with the North London club, which, however, offered their newly appointed captain outstanding terms.

Details: Specific figures haven't been disclosed, but The Telegraph reports that the Argentine has become the highest-paid player in the squad. Under his previous deal, he earned €10 million per year. The club considers it crucial that they managed to convince the Argentine of their ambitious project.

Before moving to Los Angeles, Son Heung-min held the club's highest salary at €21 million per year, but now Romero has overtaken both James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Reminder: Earlier reports suggested that Tottenham is close to signing Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze, having reached an agreement with the Eagles over the transfer terms.