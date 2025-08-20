RU RU ES ES FR FR
Tottenham rewarded Romero for his loyalty. A very generous contract

Recently, Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, amidst interest from Atlético Madrid, extended his contract with the North London club, which, however, offered their newly appointed captain outstanding terms.

Details: Specific figures haven't been disclosed, but The Telegraph reports that the Argentine has become the highest-paid player in the squad. Under his previous deal, he earned €10 million per year. The club considers it crucial that they managed to convince the Argentine of their ambitious project.

Before moving to Los Angeles, Son Heung-min held the club's highest salary at €21 million per year, but now Romero has overtaken both James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Reminder: Earlier reports suggested that Tottenham is close to signing Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze, having reached an agreement with the Eagles over the transfer terms.

