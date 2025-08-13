Tottenham appoints new captain to replace Son

After Son Heung-min's departure, Tottenham found themselves not only without a leader but also without a captain. The Spurs had to tackle the pressing question of who would wear the armband, and Thomas Frank has now revealed the solution to this dilemma.

Details: Tottenham's head coach announced that defender Cristian Romero will be the team's new captain, though he wants to establish a leadership group to guide the squad together.

Quote: “I had a good conversation with Cuti Romero, and he will be our captain. He was very honored and very happy. This is a significant event, and it should be—leading this great club onto the pitch not only in the Super Cup but throughout the entire season. I believe he has all the necessary qualities. I also want to have a leadership group. Of course, one person will wear the captain's armband, but I would like to see as many leaders as possible—four or five players in a leadership group who can help.”

Reminder: Earlier, Tottenham also lost James Maddison, who suffered another knee injury, this time a more serious one.