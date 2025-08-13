RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Tottenham appoints new captain to replace Son

Tottenham appoints new captain to replace Son

Not just any player, either.
Football news Today, 05:22
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

After Son Heung-min's departure, Tottenham found themselves not only without a leader but also without a captain. The Spurs had to tackle the pressing question of who would wear the armband, and Thomas Frank has now revealed the solution to this dilemma.

Details: Tottenham's head coach announced that defender Cristian Romero will be the team's new captain, though he wants to establish a leadership group to guide the squad together.

Quote: “I had a good conversation with Cuti Romero, and he will be our captain. He was very honored and very happy. This is a significant event, and it should be—leading this great club onto the pitch not only in the Super Cup but throughout the entire season.

I believe he has all the necessary qualities. I also want to have a leadership group. Of course, one person will wear the captain's armband, but I would like to see as many leaders as possible—four or five players in a leadership group who can help.”

Reminder: Earlier, Tottenham also lost James Maddison, who suffered another knee injury, this time a more serious one.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores