The season is over before it even began. Maddison diagnosed with torn cruciate knee ligaments

In the match against Newcastle, Tottenham midfielder James Maddison suffered a serious knee injury. Unfortunately, the worst fears have been confirmed.

Details: According to the BBC, Maddison has been diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament in his knee. What's more, the 28-year-old midfielder injured the same knee that kept him out of the Europa League final against Manchester United.

The season can be considered over for Maddison. Recovery timelines for the midfielder vary: the most optimistic forecasts are six to seven months, but realistically, it could take eight to ten months. So, if he does return to the pitch this season, it will only be in the final stretch.

Reminder: Maddison's previous injury occurred in the Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt, but back then he missed about a month. Most likely, this is a recurrence of that injury, but with far more devastating consequences.