Football news Today, 06:43
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Tottenham manager denies rumors of a possible replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool Photo: Shutterstock/Alex Morton

Since Jurgen Klopp announced his intention to leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, several coaches from around the world have been linked to a move to Anfield. Among them was Tottenham Hotspur's manager, Ange Postecoglou. However, the Australian himself decided to refute these rumors.

Addressing journalists, the Spurs coach said:

"Perhaps I will be on the shortlist. But I don't think I want to say anything about it because I don't think it will ever be in my consciousness regarding what the priorities are in my life and what place I currently occupy."

Postecoglou also added that he is only beginning his work at the North London club and still has a long way to go. He said:

"I've been here only seven months, so it's obvious. I've tried to emphasize that we still have a long way to go in terms of the football we want to play, the team we want to be, and the squad we want to have. We've had two positive moments. I think we've had a decent campaign so far, but we have a long way to go.

When we talk about coaches, it's a funny situation. When things are not going well for us, questions arise about whether we will stay here. The reality is that much of this is beyond our control. I never worry about it."

In addition to Postecoglou, the club's management is also interested in Bayer Leverkusen's coach, Xabi Alonso, whom Jurgen Klopp himself has spoken positively about. The Spaniard has maintained his team's unbeaten run since the beginning of the season, and currently, his team leads the Bundesliga.

