"Tottenham" is considering the purchase of a goalkeeper from the Georgian national team

"Tottenham" is showing interest in Valencia goalkeeper and Georgian national team player Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to The Athletic.

According to the source, the London club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Mamardashvili's release clause in his contract is set at 108 million euros, but the Spanish club may be willing to sell him for a lower fee. Other clubs such as "Atletico," "Aston Villa," "Villarreal," and "Porto" are also interested in the goalkeeper.

In the current season, the 22-year-old Mamardashvili has played 39 matches for Valencia in all competitions, conceding 45 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

