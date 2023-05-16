"Tottenham" has found a replacement for Lloris in the Premier League

"Tottenham" is showing interest in Brentford and Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the London club may acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Raya could potentially replace French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who is expected to leave the club. It's worth noting that Raya could be available at a reduced price as his contract with the club expires in the summer of 2024.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Raya has played 36 matches for Brentford in all competitions and conceded 46 goals.