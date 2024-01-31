Tottenham has found a replacement for Kane in the Premier League club

In the 2023/2024 season, Tottenham is set to finish without a clear replacement for Harry Kane, who moved to Bayern. However, in the summer, the "Spurs" intend to strengthen their attacking line.

According to The Sun, Ange Postecoglou has found reinforcement in the form of Bournemouth's forward Dominic Solanke. It is reported that Tottenham had also shown interest in Brighton's Evan Ferguson, but the interest has waned.

The "Spurs" have sent scouts several times this season to observe Solanke, and they plan to continue doing so. The 26-year-old forward has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 24 matches for Bournemouth in all competitions.

Transfermarkt values Solanke at 25 million euros, and his contract with the club is valid until June 2027.

Earlier reports indicated that Tottenham was also interested in the forward Santiago Jimenez from the Dutch club Feyenoord.