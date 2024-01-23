Tottenham found a successor to Kane in the Netherlands. He is tearing apart the Eredivisie

Despite Timo Werner's loan from Leipzig, Tottenham continues to seek a striker who will serve as a full-fledged and long-term replacement for the departed Harry Kane to Bayern.

According to AS, the Spurs are showing interest in the prolific Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez. The London club hopes to lure the Mexican forward from the Netherlands next summer.

The 22-year-old Mexican attacker leads the Eredivisie goal-scoring race with a significant lead. He has accumulated 19 goals and four assists in 18 matches in the Dutch league this season.

The source also confirmed that the London club is keen on bringing in Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy, as reported earlier.

Presumably, Spurs will have to decide between Giménez and Guirassy in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Tottenham currently holds the fifth position in the Premier League table, trailing three points behind the Champions League qualification zone. On January 26, Agne Postecoglou's team will face Manchester City in the FA Cup.