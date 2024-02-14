Tottenham currently leads the pursuit of a promising defender from Benfica

Tottenham is leading the race for Benfica's Brazilian defender Morato, as reported by Teamtalk.

The interest of Tottenham in Morato arose following the departure of Eric Dier from the North London club to join Bayern Munich.

However, Spurs must overcome several obstacles to finalize the deal. Firstly, they will face competition from other clubs, including those in the Premier League.

Secondly, it is uncertain whether Benfica will be willing to sell their key defender in the summer, especially if his defensive partner, Antonio Silva, also leaves Lisbon.

It is claimed that last summer, the Eagles rejected offers from Fulham for €25 million and Nottingham Forest for €30 million, despite the player's desire to move to England.

This season, the 22-year-old defender has appeared in 27 matches, scoring two goals and contributing to his team's ten clean sheets.