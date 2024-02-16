Tottenham coach turns down Liverpool invitation

Jürgen Klopp's announced departure from Liverpool at the end of the season has sparked plenty of rumours as to who will take charge of the Reds in the summer. Some of them are already having to recant them.

One of them is Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou, who, according to the Evening Standard, has spent too little time in London to leave the team:

"I'm probably on the shortlist, but I don't think I want to say anything about it because I don't think it will ever enter my brain space to realise what my priorities are right now in my life and profession.

Well, I'm just getting started. It doesn't just feel that way to me - it is. I've only been here for seven months, so it requires no explanation. I've said many times that we still have a long way to go in terms of the football we want to play, the team we want to be, the squad we want to have."

It was previously reported that Bayer coach Xabi Alonso is the main contender to take charge of Liverpool.