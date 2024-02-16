Liverpool or Bayern Munich? It has been revealed which club Xabi Alonso is leaning towards

It appears that Bayer's head coach, Xabi Alonso, will leave Leverkusen and take on a role at a top club. Liverpool and Bayern Munich, where he played previously, are considered the favorites in the race for the former Spanish midfielder.

However, as reported by insider Santi Aouna, Xabi Alonso is leaning towards accepting Liverpool's offer in the summer.

Earlier, Xabi Alonso was considered a frontrunner for the position of head coach at Real Madrid, but the Madrid-based club ultimately extended the contract with Carlo Ancelotti.

As a reminder, the current head coach of Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp, officially announced that he would leave the club after the conclusion of the current season.

Regarding Bayern Munich, the club's management is seriously considering the possibility of parting ways with Thomas Tuchel in June.

It's worth noting that Bayer has remained undefeated in the current season, leading the Bundesliga with 55 points.