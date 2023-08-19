Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Premier League

In the 2nd round of the English Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United with a score of 2-0 at their home ground, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London.

The score was opened early in the second half when Pape Matar Sarr scored a goal. Towards the end of the match, Tottenham increased their lead thanks to an own goal by Lisandro Martinez.

This victory allowed Tottenham Hotspur to accumulate four points and rise to fourth place in the English Premier League standings. Manchester United, with three points, dropped to 10th place.

Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester United - 2:0 (0:0, 2:0)

Goals: 1:0 - 49 Sarr, 2:0 - 83, Martinez own goal.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro (Emerson, 88), Romero, van de Ven, Udogie (Davies, 70), Maddison, Bissouma, Kulusevski (Solomon, 88), Sarr (Hojbjerg, 76), Son Heung-Min, Richarlison (Perisic, 70).

Manchester United: Onana, Wan-Bissaka (Diogo Dalot, 66), Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Mount (Pellistri, 85), Antony (Eriksen, 66), Garnacho (Sancho, 66), Rashford (Martial, 85).

Yellow cards: Wan-Bissaka (33), Antony (38), Bruno Fernandes (39), Udogie (63).