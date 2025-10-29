TotalEnergies Kicks Off AFCON Trophy Tour in Lagos

Coveted $4 Million Trophy Begins Five-Nation African Journey Ahead of 2025 Tournament

TotalEnergies, the main sponsor of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), officially launched the prestigious AFCON Trophy Tour in Lagos on Wednesday. The event marked the first public appearance of the gold-plated trophy, which is reportedly valued at four million dollars, held at the company's Victoria Island headquarters.

Dr. Samba Seye, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, highlighted that the tour is a celebration of Africa's passion for football. He stated the goal is to share the AFCON trophy with millions across five African countries in partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“The trophy begins its exceptional journey in Lagos today, bringing together football fans to experience the excitement of Africa’s biggest football event. We are proud to host the first stage of the tour here in Lagos to kick off the 2025 tournament. Football represents energy, joy and unity,” he said.

Abdullahi Umar, General Manager, Retail and Cards, described Nigeria as a nation where football is a way of life.

This city lives and breathes football. Nigeria has shaped African football history with legendary players and unforgettable moments... We have unveiled the official AFCON trophy in Nigeria today. Twenty-four nations will compete for this gleaming symbol of continental glory. Nigerian fans now have a rare chance to see it closely, feel the energy, and dream big. This trophy represents unity and resilience.

The tour will cover Nigeria, Angola, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, and Morocco. Umar noted the visit is “more than a tour,” reflecting Nigerians' deep love for the sport. Mrs. Olubunmi Popoola-Mordi, Executive Director, Human Resources and Corporate Services, praised the team spirit of Nigerian supporters, adding, "This is about unity and bonding. We are proud the first stop is Nigeria...”

Following the ceremony, the trophy was paraded from Eko Towers through Victoria Island to Ikeja, drawing enthusiastic crowds who cheered along the route.