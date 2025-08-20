Top clubs are monitoring 19-year-old talent from the Brazilian league

During the summer transfer window, Brazilian side Palmeiras has already cashed in over €150 million from selling their academy players. However, the Latin American giants could soon add even more to their coffers.

Details: According to Diario Sport, top clubs have set their sights on Palmeiras’ 19-year-old defender Luis Benedetti. Arsenal has already made an initial offer in the region of €10 million. The deal could be finalized before the summer window closes, although the player’s entourage insists there have been no concrete developments so far.

Napoli has also expressed interest, having already made contact with the defender’s agents and may submit an official bid in the coming days. Barcelona are monitoring the situation as well, but for now, the Catalan club lacks the financial means to complete the transfer.

Reminder: Benedetti currently plays for Palmeiras’ youth team, but he has caught the eye of top clubs thanks to his towering height of 197 cm, which gives him a clear advantage in aerial duels.