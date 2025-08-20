RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Top clubs are monitoring 19-year-old talent from the Brazilian league

Top clubs are monitoring 19-year-old talent from the Brazilian league

A fierce battle is brewing.
Football news Today, 05:59
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Top clubs are monitoring 19-year-old talent from the Brazilian league x.com/trueculertalk

During the summer transfer window, Brazilian side Palmeiras has already cashed in over €150 million from selling their academy players. However, the Latin American giants could soon add even more to their coffers.

Details: According to Diario Sport, top clubs have set their sights on Palmeiras’ 19-year-old defender Luis Benedetti. Arsenal has already made an initial offer in the region of €10 million. The deal could be finalized before the summer window closes, although the player’s entourage insists there have been no concrete developments so far.

Napoli has also expressed interest, having already made contact with the defender’s agents and may submit an official bid in the coming days. Barcelona are monitoring the situation as well, but for now, the Catalan club lacks the financial means to complete the transfer.

Reminder: Benedetti currently plays for Palmeiras’ youth team, but he has caught the eye of top clubs thanks to his towering height of 197 cm, which gives him a clear advantage in aerial duels.

Related teams and leagues
Palmeiras Palmeiras Schedule Palmeiras News Palmeiras Transfers
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli Schedule SSC Napoli News SSC Napoli Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Football news Today, 06:44 The soap opera continues. Barcelona may not have Camp Nou ready by mid-September
Marcus Rashford during training at Barcelona's base Football news Today, 06:32 Daily grind. Rashford shares training photos after making his Barcelona debut
Leandro Trossard in the Arsenal line-up Football news Today, 04:55 Loyalty is always valued! Leandro Trossard to sign new contract with Arsenal
Lamin Yamal on vacation in Brazil Lifestyle Today, 04:35 A bit of free time. Lamine Yamal shares a new photo from his yacht vacation
Football news Today, 04:16 Salah names his pick to win the Premier League. Spoiler: it's not Liverpool
Lukman won't join Inter. Five Premier League clubs have reached out to him Football news Yesterday, 14:30 Lookman won't join Inter. Five Premier League clubs have reached out to him
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores