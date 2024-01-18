RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 09:29
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
"Too Soft": Bayern legend criticizes modern football

Forward Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich has expressed his dissatisfaction with modern football.

The legendary German striker believes that the contemporary game has become excessively soft.

“I have to be honest and say that today's football is sometimes too soft for me. Toughness has its charm. It doesn't have to be inhumane, but coaches should be allowed to show a certain level of toughness with their players. As a player, you have to be able to put up with that [criticism from coaches] or you won't get far” Muller said.

In the current season, the 34-year-old Muller has played 20 matches for Bayern in various competitions. The German forward has scored two goals and provided seven assists. Since 2008, the footballer has participated in 686 matches for Bayern, scoring 237 goals and making 263 assists.

In December, Muller extended his contract with the Munich club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

