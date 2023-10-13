RU RU NG NG
Toni Kroos named the best football player in history

Toni Kroos named the best football player in history

Football news Today, 03:03
Kenley Ward
Toni Kroos named the best football player in history Photo: Bundesliga website/Author unknown

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos spoke with reporters about who he considers the best football player in history.

Quite expectedly, the German national team player named the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. The players spent many years together and during the Ronaldo era the club rewrote history.

“Playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo was incredible. He is the best footballer in history,” Kroos said, as quoted by Madrid Universal.

Let us remind you that Ronaldo is now playing in Saudi Arabia for the vengeful Al-Nasr. This season he has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 11 games across all competitions. After nine rounds in the Saudi Arabian Championship, Al-Nasr is in third place with 19 points.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nasr in January 2023. His agreement with the Arab club runs until 2025.

The Portuguese played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018.

